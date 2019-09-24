Sudan: Darfur Organization for Peace and Development to Implement Service Projects

23 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Al Fashir — Executive Manager of Saraf Amra Locality in North Darfur AL Hafiz Bakhit was acquainted on the arrangements carried out by Darfur Organization for Peace and Development (DOPD) to implement a number of service projects at the locality.

The executive manager was acquainted on arrangements related to the implementation of the projects Mondays during a meeting with the organization visiting delegation headed by Eng. Khalid Ahmed Idris in charge of supervising the projects.

The proposed projects included building AL Safra basic school: rural court and police station at Birkat Sayla.

Meanwhile Idris assured completion of technical studies and administrative arrangements to implement the proposed projects. Also Idris stressed that DOPD and its partners should contribute in offering services projects to inhabitants in the area.

