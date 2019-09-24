Sudan: Legal Expert Describes Suspicion in Constitutional Document As Baseless

23 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The legal expert, Zuhal Al-Ain, has called for refrain from raising suspicion and rumors that are threatening to the stability and democracy.

Commenting on statements intended to cast suspicion on the Constitutional Document, she described these statements as baseless and raised by circles that have interest in the instability in Sudan.

Zuhal has called for work to strengthen the state's institutions.

She stressed that the Constitutional Document was announced by the state and signed amid a large regional and international presence, a matter which makes impossible any manipulation in it.

She called for resort to serious work for the development of Sudan, bolstering the democratic transformation and benefiting from the international sympathy for Sudan.

