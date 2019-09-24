Sudan: Qatar Charity Organization Launched Relief Convoy to Kassala State

23 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Qatar Charity Organization - Sudan Office - Monday launched a relief convoy at the value of 1.879 million dollars to Kassala State in east Sudan in support of the flood-affected people there.

The convoy launching was attended by the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Sudan, Abdul-Rahman bin Ali Al-Kubaisi, the Commissioner General for Humanitarian Aid, Dr. Mohamed Al-Sinnari, and the Director of the Office of Qatar Charity Foundation, Hussein Karmash.

The Commissioner General for Humanitarian Aid, Dr. Mohamed Al-Sinnari, has addressing a festival for launching the relief convoy expressing thanks to the State of Qatar for its humanitarian initiative and response to the call for relief for the flood-affected citizens and for its great support to Sudan during the current rainy season.

The Ambassador of Qatar stated at the convoy launching festival that the convoy was launched in response to the directive of the Emir of Qatar, H.H. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad, for standing alongside Sudan in the floods and heavy rainfall disaster.

He referred to the role of the State of Qatar in staging an air bridge to convey considerable quantities of food aid, shelter materials and medicines to the affected people in Sudan.

