Sudan: Minister of Justice Arrives in Geneva to Participate in Meetings of Council for Human Rights

23 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Geneva — The Minister of Justice and Chairman of the Consultative Council for Human Rights, Dr. Nasr-Eddin Abdul-Bari, and the accompanying delegation Monday morning arrived in Geneva to participate in the 42nd session of the Council for Human Rights.

In a press statement, the Charge d'Affaires at Sudan permanent mission to Geneva, Ambassador Osman Abu-Fatma, said that the Minister of Justice will address the Council for Human Rights to reflect the positive developments in Sudan, especially with regard to the establishment of the transitional government structures in accordance with the Constitutional Document.

He indicated that the Minister of Justice will also present the report of Sudan on human rights during the interactive dialogue sitting with the independent expert who is concerned with the situation of human rights in Sudan, whose mission in Sudan will end immediately after opening of the Office of the Commission of Human Rights in Sudan.

The Charge d'Affaires indicated that the Minister of Justice will meet on the sidelines of the council's session with the ambassadors of the political African, Arab, Islamic and European groups, besides the Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights and Chairperson of the Council for Human Rights.

It is to be recalled that the Council for Human Rights is expected to approve a resolution to provide technical assistance and capacity building for enhancing the situation of human rights in Sudan during the current session, explain that this resolution was presented by the African group and adopted by several friendly and brotherly countries up to now.

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.