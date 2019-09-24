Sudan: Minister of Justice Arrives in Geneva to Participate in Meetings of Council for Human Rights

Geneva — The Minister of Justice and Chairman of the Consultative Council for Human Rights, Dr. Nasr-Eddin Abdul-Bari, and the accompanying delegation Monday morning arrived in Geneva to participate in the 42nd session of the Council for Human Rights.

In a press statement, the Charge d'Affaires at Sudan permanent mission to Geneva, Ambassador Osman Abu-Fatma, said that the Minister of Justice will address the Council for Human Rights to reflect the positive developments in Sudan, especially with regard to the establishment of the transitional government structures in accordance with the Constitutional Document.

He indicated that the Minister of Justice will also present the report of Sudan on human rights during the interactive dialogue sitting with the independent expert who is concerned with the situation of human rights in Sudan, whose mission in Sudan will end immediately after opening of the Office of the Commission of Human Rights in Sudan.

The Charge d'Affaires indicated that the Minister of Justice will meet on the sidelines of the council's session with the ambassadors of the political African, Arab, Islamic and European groups, besides the Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights and Chairperson of the Council for Human Rights.

It is to be recalled that the Council for Human Rights is expected to approve a resolution to provide technical assistance and capacity building for enhancing the situation of human rights in Sudan during the current session, explain that this resolution was presented by the African group and adopted by several friendly and brotherly countries up to now.