Sudan: Finance Minister forming a team to review tax exemptions

Khartoum — The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Dr. Ibrahim Ahmed Al-Badawi said on Wednesday that the root solution to the crisis of high cost of living was to stabilize the macro-economy in the budget axis and raise the fisal effort that reflects the state's ability.

"The fiscal effort in Sudan is currently 6% while it is 20% in some African countries due to the previous policies and measures that have weakened the state such as tax exemptions", the Minister of Finance added. Dr. Al-Badawi announced the formation of a high-level working group to review exemptions and resources setting aside, which will include all sovereign institutions, adding that clear recommendations will be submitted and on the light of which amendments are to be made. The Minister of Finance revealed that revisions would be made to the spending items and that there should be a great rationalization of the expenditures, pointing out that a working group will be formed to manage the issue of liquidity and Treasury Single Account.

He pointed out that some funds did not comply with the state policy, stressing that all funds must be subject to the management of the Ministry of Finance in order to be able to manage liquidity and invest funds in accordance with the applicable standards in this regard, emphasizing the need to pay attention to the budget institutionalization and the commitment of all units to the budget controls.