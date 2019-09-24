Nigeria: Afforestation, Key to Tackling Insecurity - Hassan

Blog

Dr Bukar Hassan is the director-general of the National Agency for the Great Green Wall project in Nigeria. In this interview with NKECHI ISAAC on the sidelines of the Conference of Parties (COP14) to United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) in India, he underscores the importance of reclaiming degraded lands and investing in the livelihoods of the people. He also argues that... solving Nigeria's climate change challenges is key to solving the security challenges in the north eastern states.

What is the Nigerian component of the GGW project?

The UNCCD came to force in Nigeria in 1993 when government signed its membership to the United Nations, since then various institutions including the Federal Ministry of Environment has been involved.

Things became more serious and more focused with the establishment of the ministry.

Implementation of the convention started in Nigeria when it was launched by former President Olusegun Obasanjo. It strengthened the arm of government in terms of getting things done under the convention till now that the Agency of the Great Green Wall was established through an enabling law in 2015. Each of the countries of the GGW agencies is being supervised by the Pan African Agency of the GGW which is the umbrella organization working directly with the AU to supervise member-countries in the implementation of the convention under whatever institutions the country put in place.

Coming closer home, we operate in 11 states of the country, that is the northern part of the country. As the name indicates it is an effort to reclaim degraded lands in the dry regions of the country. They are areas where economic activities are rife. It is the area you have the highest number of animal production in this country, agriculture.

These states starting from the north west, you have Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Yobe, Borno, Gombe, Bauchi and Adamawa.

We have two principal components of the GGW project in Nigeria. They are the issue of direct land investment to reclaim the land and human livelihoods.

The issue of land degradation is responsible for some of the socio-economic issues we have in these parts of the country and it is when you are able to get the people there and give them the appropriate capacity, support, both technical and financial, where possible, then they will be able to appreciate and do the right thing to improve both their livelihood and the environment.

It is no longer news people are migrating from Jigawa to Lagos. So, we're trying to provide capacity for these people not only to adapt to the environment they have found themselves but also to be able to do some economic activities so they can stay put where they are, take care of their families and children like anybody else and we believe that's a good thing to do because we believe once you are able to give them what they need they will be able to also understand how to tackle the environment and by so doing you have solved half of the problem.

You can break down the components if you like. Pillar Investment is a form of afforestation which is key, where you plant appropriate type of trees, which is appropriate for the ecosystem of the area and that can add value to their lives.

Another component is working directly with the people. You might have heard of issues of smart agriculture which comes out of climate change we are facing today. Smart agriculture which means an agricultural practice which is based on a particular eco/climate system in such a way that you'll be able to have a good production of whatever you are cropping regardless of the input or the effect of the area you are living in so that you don't suffer drought, input, aggressive grazing by animals.

So, these are some of the things we feel we can do for the people in addition to capacity building for them to come onboard with the project.

You are aware that when government puts down a project, it doesn't last, at a certain time the government will have to transfer such investments to the people that have the benefit. Now, if you don't take your time and sensitize them then they will not understand the importance of the project. So, the people are central to the success of such projects.

Of course, the afforestation helps the people because technically where you have a good number of trees standing it creates a micro ecosystem in that area which would be more conducive for the environment and people.

What are the specific projects you've been able to undertake for the last couple of years and how far have you gone in implementing those projects?

The projects we have been doing from 2013/2014 are some of the things I have been talking about. Afforestation, human livelihood activities. We are also making efforts to understand the areas we have been working in, we have also tried to make sure that we learn from other counties what they are doing. This means trying to introduce our people to the way and manner other countries are carrying out their project. For instance, we have done field trips to Niger and they have also done likewise so we were able to compare notes on project implementations. It is true that land degradation, environmental issues do not recognize any land boundaries, so we have to work as one people through interactive activities.

On the issue of afforestation which is a major component, it is an activity that is meant to protect your operation area. The good news is that we've been able to afforest a big size of land. In 2014, the president launched the GGW project in Kebbi State. Some of the things we must emphasize is that what we are doing gives us some little challenges.

They are numerous but let me talk on some of them which include acceptability of the people to the project we are doing. Unless we succeed in getting the people to understand, appreciate and key into the project, it is going to be a big problem.

Secondly, if you go to a community and fail to carry them along in what you are doing then the success of the project is not guaranteed because they are the people that are supposed to sustain the project after you leave. So, sensitization is a continuous project but you have to carry the people along to ensure its success. You have to start on the right footing by finding out where the most pressing thing in the society falls under the project. This is where partnership with other partners/stakeholders comes in, so you can carry everyone along. We work in partnership with state governments and NGOs, international organizations, bilateral and multilateral development partners.

How are you coping with the challenge of insecurity in the areas where you work? How is it affecting the work you do in the north eastern part of the country?

Seriously it does. Insecurity affects almost all aspects of life, government activities and even the communities themselves. If you go to Borno where the issue of insecurity is worse you find 50 per cent of the people of northern Borno in Maiduguri, this overstretches the social services. This stalls the work reasonably. The only solution is normally to move our operations to areas not direly affected by the security situation because the state is very big so we should be able to continue working until when the security challenges has doused down considerably.

What's next for the GGW project in Nigeria? You've been able to highlight some of the activities you've been able to do, what's the next phase of the project?

We are looking at afforestation which government recently has decided to intensify. We're already doing that but government has shown the commitment to do more because trees in dry land change the fortune of the soil and by so doing change framers' fortunes. So, we cannot plant enough trees until we are able to reclaim back the land. Intensification of sensitization is also very important and as mentioned earlier is a continuous process.

How is your partnership with other GGW projects in the Sahel, especially those you share boundaries with like Chad, Niger, Mali, and what's your support from the parent organization like?

Whenever there is COP, you find a side event specifically organized by Pan African GGW and the AU. All the country offices come together at the event to share experiences, compare notes so we can strengthen our activities.

We normally do some sort of exchange of ideas through the seeing is believing tour to compare notes and learn from what each of the countries is doing. We normally visit project sites and learn a lot from each other.

We are also trying to develop a cross border project between countries like Chad, Niger, Cameroun and Nigeria within the Lake Chad Basin. The president is keen on seeing the basin is rehabilitated in order to tackle the issue of insurgency all linked to environmental degradation.

Around 1963, the Lake Chad had 3 million square kilometers. Today, it is less than 10 per cent of that.

About40 million people earn their living from the lake and a great number of those people comes from Nigeria. It is an ecosystem that these countries would come together and execute.