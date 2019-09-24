Sudan: Attorney General Forms Committee to Investigate in Disappearance of Persons Before General Command

Khartoum — The Attorney General, Abdalla Ahmed Abdalla, Monday issued the decree No. (28) for the year 2019 on formation of a committee to investigate in disappearance of citizens before the headquarters of the General Command during and after the sit in dissolution.

The investigation committee is headed by the chief prosecutor, Mahmoud Mahdi Ahmed Saad, and includes as members the senior prosecutors Magdi Hassan Abdul-Halim, and Ali Khalifa Hassan Salih, besides representatives of the Bar Association, the Police Forces, the Human Rights Administration at the Ministry of Justice and the Unit for Combating Violence against Women.

The decision clarified that the committee's jurisdiction includes inquiry and investigation in all claims on the disappearance of persons from the scene of the sit-in before the General Command during or after its dissolution.