Sudan: Armed Forces Denies Claims About Aggression On Abu-Jebaiha

23 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Armed Forces has refuted the reports published by some newspapers and social media on attacks staged by rebel forces belonging to South Sudan State and their occupation of large areas of Jadid Administrative Unit (Abu-Nuwara), which is affiliated to Abu-Jebaiha Locality in South Kordofan, in addition to aggression of these forces against the citizens, farmers and shepherds of these areas and robbing their property.

The Office of the Spokesman for the Armed Forces affirmed in a circular that these news were untrue and unbalanced, stressing the full keenness of the Armed Forces to protect the lives of citizens and to deter anyone who works to destabilize the homeland.

The armed forces called on citizens not to give attention to such rumors, asserting that the Armed Forces will continue to carry out its duty to fulfill the promises and to secure the homeland.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Conflict
Arms and Armies
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
Panic Grips Market As Zimbabwe Dollar Plunges
'Special Hunters' Join Military Campaign Against Boko Haram
Al-Shabaab Attack Kills 20 Somali Soldiers

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.