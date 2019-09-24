Sudan: Armed Forces Denies Claims About Aggression On Abu-Jebaiha

Khartoum — The Armed Forces has refuted the reports published by some newspapers and social media on attacks staged by rebel forces belonging to South Sudan State and their occupation of large areas of Jadid Administrative Unit (Abu-Nuwara), which is affiliated to Abu-Jebaiha Locality in South Kordofan, in addition to aggression of these forces against the citizens, farmers and shepherds of these areas and robbing their property.

The Office of the Spokesman for the Armed Forces affirmed in a circular that these news were untrue and unbalanced, stressing the full keenness of the Armed Forces to protect the lives of citizens and to deter anyone who works to destabilize the homeland.

The armed forces called on citizens not to give attention to such rumors, asserting that the Armed Forces will continue to carry out its duty to fulfill the promises and to secure the homeland.