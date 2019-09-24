Sudan: Rashad Acquainted On Outcomes of Strategic Planning Council Visits

Kadoglei — Caretaker Wali of South Kordofan State Maj Gen Rashd Abdel Hamid Ismail was acquainted on the outcomes of the visits conducted by Strategic Planning Council (SPC) to localities in the state.

The Secretary General of the Council Dr. Ali Ibrahim said the tour conducted by the council to a number of localities in the state was made in response to the Wali's guidance after the endorsement of emergency plan presented to council of ministers' meeting No (9) in the state.

Dr. Ibrahim explained that the Wali assured his government concern on the recommendations stated in the strategic plan targeting localities.

The strategic planning team visited ten localities across the state including a visit to Kadoglei Capital for Sudanese Heritage Project, as Dr. Ibrahim has told SUNA.

He added that work on Kadoglei Capital for Sudanese Heritage expected to be resumed soon.