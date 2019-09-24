Sudan: Rashad Acquainted On Outcomes of Strategic Planning Council Visits

23 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Kadoglei — Caretaker Wali of South Kordofan State Maj Gen Rashd Abdel Hamid Ismail was acquainted on the outcomes of the visits conducted by Strategic Planning Council (SPC) to localities in the state.

The Secretary General of the Council Dr. Ali Ibrahim said the tour conducted by the council to a number of localities in the state was made in response to the Wali's guidance after the endorsement of emergency plan presented to council of ministers' meeting No (9) in the state.

Dr. Ibrahim explained that the Wali assured his government concern on the recommendations stated in the strategic plan targeting localities.

The strategic planning team visited ten localities across the state including a visit to Kadoglei Capital for Sudanese Heritage Project, as Dr. Ibrahim has told SUNA.

He added that work on Kadoglei Capital for Sudanese Heritage expected to be resumed soon.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
Governance
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
Panic Grips Market As Zimbabwe Dollar Plunges
'Special Hunters' Join Military Campaign Against Boko Haram
Al-Shabaab Attack Kills 20 Somali Soldiers

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.