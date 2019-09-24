Sudan: Cholera Update in Blue Nile State

23 September 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Blue Nile — Two people died of cholera and 12 new cases were recorded in Wad El Nil and surrounding villages in Sennar on Saturday and Sunday.

A health source told Radio Dabanga that the cholera cases are increasing in the town; and the town's hospital received reports of 14 cases including two deaths from Saturday to Sunday.

He confirmed that all patients come from within the town, except two cases from the areas of Karimat El Bahar and El Amara.

The source stated that total cholera cases is 34, including four deaths, since the outbreak.

Moreover, the doctors committee in Ed Damazin, Blue Nile state, confirmed that cholera cases in various hospitals and health centers was 11 as of Saturday.

Further, the committee confirmed that the cumulative number of cases recorded at El Roseires Hospital is 70, with four patients receiving treatment outside the ward and six in the isolation ward at Ed Damazin Teaching Hospital. One person is receiving treatment at El Gouni Health Centre.

Malaria in North Darfur

According to the Central Doctors Committee of Sudan in North Darfur, 3,301 cases of malaria have been recorded in the Saraf Omra rural hospital from June to August.

The committee stated that there have been no cases of deaths during this period, however, the report does not include the cases of malaria that were diagnosed in private clinics, private hospitals, and health insurance in Saraf Omra.

