Sudan: South Darfur Wali - 18 Arrested for Pillaging Gireida Public

23 September 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Gireida — The Wali (Governor) of South Darfur, General Hashim Khalid Mahmoud, has confirmed that 18 people have been arrested on suspicion of attacking and pillaging people in Gereida in South Darfur last week.

On Saturday, the wali made the statement during a visit to the town along with the South Darfur Security Committee to assess the situation on the ground.

H e pledged that justice will be achieved according to the law; he will fight against the corruption, and restore the plundered property of the public as well as making sure that the agricultural season will continue peacefully.

On Thursday, in a press statement, Mahmoud confirmed the killing of eight people, and a number of wounded in the incidents that occurred in Gireida on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Governor verified that among the dead a woman, a child, and an army lieutenant, as well as five of the alleged perpetrators. "The attackers used Kalashnikov and other machine guns on the joint forces," the governor said.

In conjunction with the wali's visit, 25 military vehicles with full military equipment authorised to disarm and collect weapons have arrived in the town. Further, the governor assured that unlike the former regime; the state is determined to take serious measures to strengthen the authority of the state the rule of law in South Darfur.

