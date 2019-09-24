Sudan: Relatives of Hilal, Followers Hold Vigils in North Darfur

Misteriya / Saraf Omra — Relatives of former Janjaweed leader Musa Hilal and his followers, currently facing a Court Martial in Khartoum, demonstrated for their release in in North Darfur on Sunday.

The families of the detainees of the Revolutionary Awakening Council organised vigils in Misteriya and Saraf Omra, a few hours before the trial of Hilal, his sons, and affiliates detained since November 2017, resumed at the Military headquarters in Khartoum.

The protestors are planning for massive demonstrations in Darfur, including Misteriya, Ed Daein, and Zalingei, as well as at the Military headquarters in Khartoum on Monday. The organisers are demanding the immediate and unconditional release of Musa Hilal.

'Trial invalid'

Last week, the Darfur Bar Association described the trial of Hilal and his affiliates as "invalid and has no legal ground because the alleged crimes relate to the resisting and opposing the former regime, which are legitimate activities that cannot constitute crimes".

Yesterday, a statement issued by the Darfur Bar Association stated that the trial of Musa Hilal and his affiliates for crimes related to the opposing or resisting the former regime confirms the continuation of the policies of the former regime and its organs, which contradicts the goals of the revolution. Thus it is an insult to the role of the Forces for Freedom and Change and the newly formed government. Further, the Bar Association stressed in its statement that all activities concerning the resisting and opposing the former regime are legitimate and do not constitute crimes.

The military court on Monday prevented four lawyers assigned by Hilal's family to defend him, from attending the session held at the general army command in Khartoum.

Our editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.