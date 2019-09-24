South Africa: North West Treasury On Failure of Municipal CFO's Non-Attendance of Forum

press release

The MEC for Finance, Motlalepula Rosho expressed concern and disappointment with municipal Chief Financial Officers (CFO's) who failed to attend quarterly provincial CFO forum organized by the Provincial Treasury's Municipal Finance Management (MFM) Programme.

Only CFOs from Mahikeng, Matlosana, Ditsobotla, Dr Kenneth Kaunda, Maquassi Hills, Dr RS Mompati, Madibeng and Rustenburg attended the quarterly forum.

MEC Rosho appreciated the level of commitment, participation and contribution by those in attendance and said those municipalities that are committed to the cause of doing their bid to change the face of local government will be the first to be incentivized through public private partnership with the banking sector.

"Public servants who are committed and are weakened by officials who are not committed. The journey to harness and push you to unleash your full potential has begun", MEC told attendants and implored them to put pressure on those who did not attend to attend in the future in order to change the bad narrative about the province.

Those in attendance appreciated the forum for being a platform for sharing best practices and effort by the Provincial Treasury in capacitating municipalities to improve performance.

Chief Director Municipal Support, Ms Linda Nengovhela said the forum coincided with the visit by permanent delegates to the National Council of Province's oversight visit in the province and during their engagements with various stakeholders the performance of provincial municipalities was put under the spotlight and the narrative thereof is unpalatable as municipalities are failing dismally.

Of the twenty-two (22) municipalities, sixteen (16) municipalities had confirmed their attendance only seven (7) showed up. MEC Rosho says their absence clearly attests to dismal performance by municipalities in the Province and affirms the Auditor Generals' report on performance by local government.

MEC Rosho said officials employed for finance management are very key in driving service delivery and without their participation; acceleration of service delivery to communities remains an illusion.

"This is very disappointing and shows why municipalities are doing the way they are. People who are supposed to be the driving service delivery are not here and in the absence of key finance people we will not be able to drive an efficient and effective machinery of service delivery. All services reside with finance people and in instances where we the buck stops with you." She added that their no-show affirms Auditor General's local government audit report which is critical of the culture of non-commitment and lack of consequence management.

