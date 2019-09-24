South Africa: Public Servants to Reaffirm Commitment to Fight Against GBV

23 September 2019
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Government will this week hold a march for public servants to recommit themselves to the fight against gender-based violence (GBV) in the country.

The march, led by the Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA), will take place on Friday, 27 September from Church Square to the Union Buildings in Tshwane. It will provide public servants an opportunity to recommit themselves to the Public Service Charter and Batho Pele principles, which define the crux of public service.

The public service has a range of laws, policies, programmes and interventions in place across all sectors to address various forms of gender-based violence and the needs of vulnerable groups. The recommitment by public servants to implement these laws and policies will go a long way in ensuring survivors do continue to experience high levels of secondary victimisation when accessing services on matters related to gender-based violence.

The march seeks to reinforce President Cyril Ramaphosa's call for all sectors of society to work together to stop the violence and killing of women and children.

President Ramaphosa has called for an extraordinary and immediate response to the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide by all members of society.

Government has committed resources in this financial year to the comprehensive response to the national crisis. President Ramaphosa recently announced an emergency plan to combat GBV and ensure that the outcomes of the 2018 Presidential Summit on GBV are made a reality.

During the march, public servants and government leaders will also commit themselves to a pledge in line with public service policies that offer recourse for sexual harassment in the workplace, victimisation and unsafe working conditions.

