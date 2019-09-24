South Africa: Royal Visit a Boon for SA Tourism

Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has used the platform created by the royal visit as an opportunity to encourage international media to explore the diverse product offering of South Africa's tourism landscape.

Speaking in Cape Town to more than 100 international journalists, who arrived in the country over the weekend to cover the royal visit, the Minister said the economic benefits of the visit are immense, as South Africa continues to market itself as a destination to potential travellers in the European, Australian and Asian markets, which are key to South Africa.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex -- Prince Harry and Meghan -- and their son Archie, arrived in South Africa on Monday for their 10-day visit to Africa.

"South Africa's strength lies in the diversity of its people, eco-tourism and the rich cultural heritage. I am delighted that the couple is in the country at a time when we are celebrating Tourism and Heritage Months respectively," said Kubayi-Ngubane.

The royal visit, the Minister said, not only demonstrates the strong economic and trade relations between South Africa and Britain, it also exposes South Africa to the outside world as a destination of choice.

In 2018, South Africa welcomed about 10.5 million international tourists, a 1.8% increase from 2017. The length of stay in the country was on average 11 nights, which resulted in 118 million bed nights.

The Minister said one of her key deliverables is to maximise SA's tourism potential and improve the geographical spread by showcasing some of the hidden gems and amazing places outside of the typical tourist trail.

