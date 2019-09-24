Nigeria: 'Lawmaker Raped, Promised Me N20 Million to Divorce My Husband'

A Lagos based businesswoman, Nkeiruka Cynthia Kamalu on Monday narrated to a Federal High Court in Lagos how she was allegedly raped by a federal lawmaker, Uju Kingsley Chima, on August 9, 2015.

Mrs Kamalu, who is currently seeking the protection of the court, told Justice Nicholas Oweibo that following an incestuous relationship with Chima, the member, repreesenting Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta and Oru West Federal Constituency of Imo State in the Federal House of Representatives Chima, offered to pay her N20 million if she divorce her husband, Gabriel Igbibi.

Kamalu (plaintiff) made the allegations in a fundamental rights enforcement suit marked FHC/L/CS/1458/19 which came up on September 11, 2019 before Justice Oweibo.

She is seeking protection from Chima, who she alleged instigated her arrest, torture, humiliation and detention for seven days by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), which later led to her arraignment on a fictitious N40 million theft charge.

During the last sitting of the court on the suit, her counsel, Chijioke Jiakponna, told the judge that the awmaker had been evading service.

Jiakponna alleged that when the bailiff called Chima on phone to inform him that he wanted to serve him, the lawmaker cut the call.

In her August 22, 2019 Affidavit of Urgency, Kamalu said she filed the suit due to the, "intimidation, mounting surveillance and illegal oral invitation threat of life and annihilation of property."

She said she had been living in perpetual fear of being further detained indefinitely.

The plaintiff is seeking several reliefs including a declaration that her arrest and detention "by the respondent at the State CID Police Headquarters, Owerri, Imo State (SARS) for seven days was unconstitutional."