Nigeria: Magu Seeks Support in Fight Against Corruption

24 September 2019
Leadership (Abuja)
By Adebayo Waheed

The acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has admonished Nigerians to take full ownership of the fight against corruption in order to guarantee its success.

The anti-corruption czar who made the call on Monday while featuring on an interview radio programme in Ibadan, said every Nigerian should see the war against corruption as collective responsibility.

Magu, who spoke through the Ibadan zonal head of the Commission, Friday Ebelo, said bodies saddled with the anti-corruption work cannot do it all alone.

"We should know that this is the only country that we have. We don't have any other country. None of us applied to be a Nigerian. This country was given to us by God almighty who deemed it for us to be here.

"Therefore, we must make it work for all of us especially the incoming generations, so that they will have a place they will call their own. We must make Nigeria work. If it does, our younger ones and the children unborn will have a place they can call their own.

"We are the ones on the scene now. We must do everything to ensure that our infrastructures work," he noted.

The EFCC boss also expressed the confidence that the future of the Commission is great, saying despite its young age, it is rated very high among its peers in the business of anti-corruption war across the globe.

"We are just 15 years old and we are rated high. If we can be rated so high internationally at this relatively young age, you can be sure that we will remain on top and get better as we advance in age."

