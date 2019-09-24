South Africa: Police Alertness Results in Recovery of Stolen Property

23 September 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Members of Augrabies made a major recovery of stolen goods that were stolen during a housebreaking at one of the schools in the area.

Information received was operationalised and members recovered stolen items such as laptops, tablets and computer devices to the value of R196 000 on Sunday, 22 September 2019.

The Cluster Commander of ZF Mcgawu Cluster, Brigadier Johny Besnaar commended the members under the command of Sergeant Michael Kamfer for their sterling efforts.

Information about the suspects is being pursued.

Police investigation continues.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
Panic Grips Market As Zimbabwe Dollar Plunges
Al-Shabaab Attack Kills 20 Somali Soldiers
'Special Hunters' Join Military Campaign Against Boko Haram

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.