South Africa: Police Alertness Results in Recovery of Stolen Property

press release

Members of Augrabies made a major recovery of stolen goods that were stolen during a housebreaking at one of the schools in the area.

Information received was operationalised and members recovered stolen items such as laptops, tablets and computer devices to the value of R196 000 on Sunday, 22 September 2019.

The Cluster Commander of ZF Mcgawu Cluster, Brigadier Johny Besnaar commended the members under the command of Sergeant Michael Kamfer for their sterling efforts.

Information about the suspects is being pursued.

Police investigation continues.