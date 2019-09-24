South Africa: Getting Parenting 'Right' Through Therapy - the Talking Cure, a Book By Jill Straker and Jacqui Winship

analysis

The essence of successful therapy is the relationship between therapist and patient - a dance of growing trust and understanding. When it works, it's life-changing, explain authors Jill Straker and Jacqui Winship. In this excerpt, Meredith, mother of a 10-year-old, begins her therapy journey.

I was re-reading the referral letter for my next patient, Meredith, when I heard a tentative knock at my consulting room door. The rather scant doctor's note suggested that Meredith was highly distressed because of "behavioural issues" with her 10-year-old daughter, Jade.

I opened the door to greet a well-groomed brunette in her late thirties, dressed in a designer outfit of subtle blue hues. But what struck me more than her appearance was my immediate sense of Meredith's underlying fragility. Despite her impressive sartorial efforts, she had a bird-like appearance which spoke to me of anxiety and agitation. I invited her to take a seat across from me in one of the black leather recliners that form the core of my consulting room.

Usually, I begin by making a few introductory comments, but Meredith immediately launched into a detailed description of her worries. She spoke forcefully, but with a quiver in her voice, as she related...