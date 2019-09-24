South Africa: Suspect Arrested and One Suspect Fatally Wounded Following a Business Robbery

press release

A joint intelligence driven operation, conducted in the Marble Hall Policing area outside Groblersdal in the early hours of this morning, 23 September 2019, has made a major breakthrough when one of the suspects involved in a business robbery, was arrested, and another fatally wounded.

The operation comprised of the Crime Intelligence Unit, the Tracking Team and the SAPS Airwing was activated immediately after information was received about a group of armed suspects who had just committed a business robbery at the local filling station.

The operation followed the tracks of these suspects until they spotted one motor vehicle, which matched the description of one of the vehicles used by the suspects around Marble Hall town.

The Police attempted to pull over the suspects however, the suspects did not stop and sped off. A high speed chase ensued and in the process, these suspects started to shoot at the Police who retaliated. Subsequently, one suspect was fatally wounded and one was arrested. The other suspects managed to evade arrest and fled on foot into the nearby farms.

During this operation, the following items were recovered:

Vw Polo Vivo which is reported stolen at Lehlabile area in the North West Province;

One(01)rifle;

One (01) 9mm pistol and undisclosed amount of cash believed to be some of the cash robbed during the incident.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the remaining suspects and urge anyone anyone with information that can lead to their arrests to contact Captain Richard Boshomane at 079 894 5501 or the Crime Stop number at 0860010111 or the nearest Police Station.

The Police investigations are continuing.