South Africa: Suspect Arrested and One Suspect Fatally Wounded Following a Business Robbery

23 September 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A joint intelligence driven operation, conducted in the Marble Hall Policing area outside Groblersdal in the early hours of this morning, 23 September 2019, has made a major breakthrough when one of the suspects involved in a business robbery, was arrested, and another fatally wounded.

The operation comprised of the Crime Intelligence Unit, the Tracking Team and the SAPS Airwing was activated immediately after information was received about a group of armed suspects who had just committed a business robbery at the local filling station.

The operation followed the tracks of these suspects until they spotted one motor vehicle, which matched the description of one of the vehicles used by the suspects around Marble Hall town.

The Police attempted to pull over the suspects however, the suspects did not stop and sped off. A high speed chase ensued and in the process, these suspects started to shoot at the Police who retaliated. Subsequently, one suspect was fatally wounded and one was arrested. The other suspects managed to evade arrest and fled on foot into the nearby farms.

During this operation, the following items were recovered:

Vw Polo Vivo which is reported stolen at Lehlabile area in the North West Province;

One(01)rifle;

One (01) 9mm pistol and undisclosed amount of cash believed to be some of the cash robbed during the incident.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the remaining suspects and urge anyone anyone with information that can lead to their arrests to contact Captain Richard Boshomane at 079 894 5501 or the Crime Stop number at 0860010111 or the nearest Police Station.

The Police investigations are continuing.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
Panic Grips Market As Zimbabwe Dollar Plunges
'Special Hunters' Join Military Campaign Against Boko Haram
Al-Shabaab Attack Kills 20 Somali Soldiers

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.