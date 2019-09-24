Liberia: Man Arrested for Impersonating As Soldier

Officers of the Liberia National Police, on Friday, 19 September arrested a civilian, identified as Mark Tulay, who was impersonating as personnel of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) in the Gardnerville area.

A press release authorized by Assistant Defense Minister for Public Affairs Mr. Sam K. Collins says upon being arrested, the police officers noticed that Mark Tulay had in his possession a Military ID Card bearing the name of one Private First Class (PFC) Samuel E. Morris, who is not also a member of the Armed Forces of Liberia.

According to the Defense Ministry, it is further alleged that Mark Tulay uses his fake ID card to harass, intimidate and steal motorbikes from victims in and around the suburbs of Monrovia.

Mark Tulay has been charged with the crime of Impersonating Official in violation of Section 12.35 of the Penal Code of Liberia and currently in the custody of the police, undergoing investigation at the METRO -1 Police Depot, Center Street while awaiting court trial.

At the same time the AFL is warning those in the constant habit of impersonating as personnel of the Armed Forces of Liberia to desist or face the full weight of the law.-Press release