Liberia: Local Firm Makes Cash Donation to Mourning Muslim

23 September 2019
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

A local business entity, the Oceano Casino located at Mamba Point in Monrovia over the weekend made a cash donation to members of the Muslim community as Liberia mourns the death of 26 Muslim students and two teachers in Paynesville, Montserrado County. Oceano Casino presented a check of one thousand one hundred United States Dollars (USD1,100.00).

On Wednesday, September 18th, Liberians woke up to the horrible news of a fire incidence at an Islamic school in the Paynesville suburb of Bassa Town, where 28 young Muslim male students were being trained to memorize the Quran. Two of the students survived the fire, while 26 students and two teachers, 28 persons fell to the cold hand of death.The school is Branch #4 of the United DawahUmah (UDU), a Muslim organization.

Making the cash donation Friday at the 17th Street Mosque where Muslims had gathered to pray, Nicholas Bsaiba of Oceano Casino said his entity feels the pain of the bereaved and that the cash was intended to identify with the Muslim families in their time of agony.

Mr. Bsaiba who was joined by his colleague Victor Johnson of the same entity expressed deepest sympathy for loss, noting that it is only Allah who can console the bereaved families.

According to the Oceano Casino staff, they earlier contacted Internal Affairs Minister Varney A. Sirleaf for the donation, but Minister Sirleaf advised that such presentation be made to the leadership of the Islamic community.Receiving the check, an Executive member of the UDU, Alhaji Alpha Bongmines thanked Oceano Casino for gesture, saying, the Muslim community will remember the good the entity especially in the time of bereavement.

Also speaking, the chief Imam of the 17th Street Mosque Sheik Mustapha Balde prayed that Allah will reward the Oceano Casino for identifying with the bereaved.Earlier, Internal Affairs Minister Honorable Varney A. Sirleaf commended the management of Oceano Casino for the financial contribution.

