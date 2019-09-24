Liberia Business and Investment to Be Held in New York

A Liberia Business and Investment Forum (LBIF) is scheduled to take place on September 26, 2019 in New York City, U.S.A.The Forum is being held under the auspices of the Embassy of the Republic of Liberia in Washington, D.C., in collaboration with the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Liberia to the United Nations, the Consulate General of Liberia in New York, the Honorary Consulates of Liberia in the States of Minnesota and Georgia, and the Union of Liberian Associations in the Americas (ULAA).

According to a dispatch from the Liberian Embassy in Washington, the inaugural session of the Liberia Business and Investment Forum is being held under the theme, "Prosperity Through Trade and Development."

The purpose of the Liberian Business Forum is to encourage private sector investment in Liberia, and also to increase trade and commerce between Liberia and the United States. The Forum, which will include a plenary session and panel discussions, is in support of the Liberian Government's Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD).

Key Liberian government officials will be in attendance to provide relevant information on the important priority projects and sectors for investment in the country. The speakers include the following: Mr. Gbehzohngar M. Findley, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Mr. Augustin Flomo, Deputy Minister for Economic Management, Ministry of Finance and Development Planning; Mr. Wilson K. Tarpeh, Minister of Commerce; Mr. Mobutu V. Nyepan, Minister of Public Works, and Mr. Morris Sackor, Executive Director, National Investment Commission.

Other invited guests include senior U.S. government officials from the Departments of State, Agriculture, Health, Education, and Commerce, as well as the United States Agency for International Development, among others.Members of the business community in the United States are invited to participate in the first Liberia Business and Investment Forum.