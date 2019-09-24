Liberia: Court Grants Dozens of Evidence

23 September 2019
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Winston W. Parley

-in CBL case

Dozens of instruments have been accepted and marked as prosecution's evidence in the trial of five Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) officials indicted for alleged economic sabotage, money laundering and other crimes after Criminal Court "C" Judge Blamo Dixon denied the defense's request not to admit the instruments into evidence.In his ruling Monday, 23 September at the Temple of Justice, Judge Dixon said "The denial of placement of mark of identification on exhibits 34, 35, 36, 40 and 41 would be tantamount to a violation of the fundamental and elementary requirement or standard laid down ... "

"Therefore, the resistance of the defense team is hereby denied and dismissed. The application of the prosecution for the placement of mark of identification on the instruments referenced is hereby sustained, upheld and granted," he says.The case involves former President Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf's son and Deputy CBL Governor Charles Sirleaf, former CBL Executive Governor Milton Weeks, DorborHagba, Richard Walker and Joseph Dennis.

They are accused of allegedly printing billions of Liberian dollars without being authorized and further infusing the money into the Liberian economy thus affecting the economy drastically.Prosecution says the "the criminal syndicate commenced on the 17 of May 2017" when the request was made through the then president Madam Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf to the Legislature for the printing of LRD$5bn to replace mutilated legacy banknotes.

The accused have denied all the charges against them.Government's first witness Mr. Baba M. Boakai, a Program Manager for Enforcement and Investigation at the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) says analysis made on documents submitted to LACC by the CBL showed that the defendants did not follow the mandate given by both the Legislature and former President Sirleaf.

The Court's ruling came Monday following the defense team's objection to the marking into evidence of the instruments submitted by the state last week.The instruments identified by prosecution's first witness Mr. Boakai include statements obtained from the defendants, letter from former President Sirleaf to the Legislature for the printing of five billion Liberian dollars and the LACC's investigative report.

Following the marking of the evidence Monday by the Court, witness Bokai confirmed the instruments including exhibit 36 relating to payment documents for the printing of the $10bn Liberian dollars, and exhibit 37, relating to the total quantity of mutilated banknotes that were destroyed in 2017.Mr. Boakai also confirmed exhibit 41 relating to documents on the movement of cash from the reserves vault to the operational vaults of the CBL and exhibit 40 relating to the KPMG Audit Report on the CBL.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
Panic Grips Market As Zimbabwe Dollar Plunges
Al-Shabaab Attack Kills 20 Somali Soldiers
'Special Hunters' Join Military Campaign Against Boko Haram

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.