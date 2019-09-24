Nigeria: IPC Reconstitutes Governing Board

International Press Centre (IPC), Lagos has announced the reconstitution of its Governing Board, as the organisation prepares to mark the 20th anniversary of its establishment in October 1999.

The announcement was contained in a statement by the executive director and secretary to the Board, Mr Lanre Arogundade, at the end of the organisation's board meeting and annual staff/management retreat in Lagos on September 20 and 21, 2019.

Arogundade said the three new members of the Board which include a former General Secretary of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, Ms Victoria Ibanga, a seasoned news anchor, producer, presenter and media trainer, Mrs Funke-Treasure Durodola and a former Vice President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, Mr Gbemiga Ogunleye bring its total number to six.

According to Arogundade, both Mr Edetaen Ojo and Mr Wale Adeoye retain their positions on the Board as chairman and member respectively, while Senator Babafemi Ojudu, journalist, human rights activist and one of the founding Editors of The News Magazine and Special Assistant to the President on Political Affairs, voluntarily stepped down as a member on the account of his current political engagements.

On the appointment, he stated that, "The scholarly, intellectual, professional and gender diversity of the new Board demonstrates the commitment and readiness of IPC to continue to deliver on its mandate as Nigeria's leading media development and press freedom organisation", Mr. Arogundade said.

"We are also sure that given their vast experience and commitment to media professionalism, the board members will add value to our work in the areas of capacity building, media monitoring, campaigns, advocacy, networking and partnerships to advance the course of media freedom, media independence, safety of journalists and enhance the role of the media in development and democratic governance", he added.

According to him, the board members would be publicly presented during the forthcoming public lecture and airing of a documentary as part of a series of activities to commemorate the 20-year anniversary of IPC, the details of which will be announced soon.