Kenya: Bring It On! We Don't Fear Lukaku, Messi and Ronaldo, ODM Tells Mariga

24 September 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

The race for the Kibra by-election has intensified after the opposition's Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) scoffed at the threat posed by Jubilee Party's celebrity candidate McDonald Mariga.

Speaking at a campaign rally at the weekend, ODM Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, exuded confidence that their candidate, Imran Okoth, will easily trounce Mariga.

Sifuna went as far as taunting Jubilee Party to field global football stars Lukaku, Messi or Ronaldo in the contest, if they so wished.

Lionel Messi (Argentina and Barcelona) and Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal and Juventus) are considered the greatest football players of this generation, while Romelu Lukaku is a Belgian striker who currently plies his trade with Italian giants Inter Milan.

"This boy Mariga doesn't scare us," said Sifuna.

"I'm even told there are people in court trying to block his candidature and if that happens the alternatives are Lukaku. If they cannot find Lukaku, I would advise them to go and talk to Messi and give him the ticket to contest on a Jubilee ticket, we will still thrash him. If Messi is unavailable, they could talk to Cristiano Ronaldo and give him the ticket, we will still clobber him. I just want to assure you all party supporters, not to panic," Sifuna said.

Mariga, a retired Kenyan international footballer, remains the only East African football to win the coveted Uefa Champions League trophy.

He is the elder brother of Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama who currently plies his trade with English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

