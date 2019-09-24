Ghana: Bethel Society Cuts Sod for Construction of Multi-Purpose Building At Adenta

The Bethel Society of the Methodist Church at Adenta, a suburb of Accra, on Saturday cut the sod for the commencement of work, on a three-storey multi-purpose building.

The ultra-modern facility which is expected to be completed in a period of five years is estimated at a cost of GH¢4 million.

The building when completed would have more than 1,000 sitting capacity for both children and adult churches and a terrace capacity.

The building would also have a three-storey office complex, prayer room, chapel, circuit office, meeting rooms and disability-friendly features.

A section would also be used as a clinic for the community, parking space, astro turf football field, an event centre, conference rooms, prayer rooms and devotional chapels.

In his remarks, Right Reverend Professor Joseph Yarquah Edusa-Eyison, Bishop of the Northern Accra Diocese, who performed the sod-cutting for the project, said the building of the edifice had become necessary for the growing number of members.

The chapel, he said would be a constant reminder to Christians about God as it represented the presence of God amongst his people.

Right Rev Edusa-Eyison, charged the members of the church to intensify on evangelism to fill the new building to its capacity stressing that "discipleship should be taken seriously so that all who worship in it would be people who are able to live quality and victorious Christian lives".

The Bishop urged members to learn the rudiments of faith in the word of God and be obedient and truthful to God even in their trying times.

On her part, Very Reverend Helena Ama Serwaa Opoku-Sarkodie, the Resident Minister said the building was to show appreciation to God for his glory for the past 28 years.

She encouraged all members of the church to invest in the project to the glory of God, saying, "Indeed our great God deserves a great temple. Let us rise up and build. Kindly consider to support this project wholeheartedly, our labour of love will never be in vain."

Rev Opoku-Sarkodie announced that as part of efforts to support the community, the church had also begun the construction of a community library which would be completed soon.