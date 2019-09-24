Ghana: Court Orders Ho Teaching Hospital to Release Corpse to Rightful Claimant

24 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Alberto Mrio Noretti And Dzolo-Gbogame

THE grief of Mr Bright Ohene, 34, a driver at Dzolo-Gbogame, in the Ho West District over the death of his younger sister, Believe Ohene, a nurse, took a turn for the worse when he turned up at the Ho Teaching Hospital to settle the mortuary bills and process the necessary paper for the removal of the corpse from the mortuary.

To his disbelief, he was told that his name as the next-of-kin of the deceased had disappeared from the records of the deceased, and that the name of one of the mortuary attendants who is a distant relative of the deceased was now on file in that capacity.

That sparked a five-month bitter rancour between one faction of the family which backed the brother of deceased as next-of-kin and the other which threw its weight behind the mortuary attendant.

However, a Ho High Court on Thursday ruled that Bright and his mother were the defendants in the injunction requested, brought before it by the other faction would suffer irreparable damage if the order was granted.

The court maintained that the applicants had failed to establish any condition that merited the grant of the injunction order they were seeking.

"The status quo shall be maintained. The funeral shall proceed as planned. And the applicants as the extended family shall co-operate and facilitate the burial of the deceased. They cannot dictate what should be done," the court said.

Mr Justice N.M.C. Abodakpi, presiding on the case, dismissed the application filed on September 17, saying it was not only unmeritorious but also mischievous, and tainted with bad faith.

The court awarded GH¢ 2,000.00 against the applicants, in favour of the respondents.

It ordered the Chief Executive Officer of the Ho Teaching Hospital to release the corpse to Bright Ohene forthwith.

Speaking to the Ghanaian Times after leaving court, Bright Ohene said that he was highly relieved and that he would bury his late sister who died on April 5, this year, in a fitting way this weekend.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
Panic Grips Market As Zimbabwe Dollar Plunges
Al-Shabaab Attack Kills 20 Somali Soldiers
'Special Hunters' Join Military Campaign Against Boko Haram

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.