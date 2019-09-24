Ghana: Manya Jorpanya Celebrates Ngmayem Festival

Akpalu — The Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Mr Kennedy Agyepong, has cautioned chiefs of the Shai Osudoku area against the indiscriminate selling of land, particularly to investors.

According to him, that was the only way to safeguard land entrusted in their care for the future generation.

Mr Agyepong was speaking at the celebration of the annual Ngmayem festival of the people of Manya Jorpanya in the Greater Accra Region.

The festival which coincided with the 21st anniversary of the installation of the divisional chief of the area, Dr Nene Tei-Djahene Korabo IV was on the theme: National Development-The role of traditional leaders in the 21st Century.

Mr Agyepong stated that land in the region should not be sold, but rather leased as collateral to enable the future leaders also have something to depend on.

He expressed concern about the sad nature of roads in the area, and charged the assembly and the chiefs to effectively collaborate and come with bye-laws that would ensure that operators of the quarries contribute to the reconstruction of roads in the area.

"You cannot be producing the chippings for the construction of roads in other parts of the country when your roads are nothing to write home about, this must not be accepted," he said.

Mr Agyepong urged the youth to create opportunities for themselves and avoid habits that would mar their future aspirations.

He presented GH₵ 2,000 to the chief and queen mother for the completion of a community clinic being put up by the queen mother.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Ishmael Ashietey, commended the chiefs for developing the area and urged the people to support him to implement his programmes and policies.

The District Chief Executive, Mr Daniel Akuffo, in his address, said the assembly intended to make the Manya Jorpanya area the industrial hub of the district.

He bemoaned the numerous chieftaincy disputes and land in general that had the potential to disturb the peace the area was enjoying and charged the chiefs to stop engaging thugs to harass the people.

Nene Korabo said though his 21-year reign has been challenging, he had made great strides in the provision of eight family residential houses, provided pipe borne water for the community, connected electricity to every home, provided information and events centre, and reshaped the roads to the community.