Ghana: Help Flush Out Foreign Criminals - - Immigration Officers Urged

The Deputy Comptroller of Immigration (DCGI) in-charge of Command Post and Operations, Laud Kwesi Affrifah, has urged immigration officers to focus on fighting migrant crime and help flush out foreign criminals from the country.

He explained that migrant crime in the country was on the ascendency, and lamented that, Ghana was on the verge of becoming a haven for foreign criminals.

Speaking to officers undergoing counter-terrorism training in Huhunya in the Eastern Region during a working visit, he called on them to leave no stone unturned and eschew attitudes that had the tendency of negatively militating their work and "sit up and make our country safer."

The visit was to observe the first ever training to enhance the combat fitness, shooting skills, willpower and speed, among others, of officers who would form the nucleus of the newly created Rapid Response Unit.

Mr Affrifah explained that the face of security in the country had changed, and that, it required joint and collaborative efforts of all state security institutions.

With the joint security approach, he said the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) was not only to manage migration in the country but also contribute to national security.

According to him, the GIS would lead in patrolling the borders of Ghana with the support of the Ghana Police Service and Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority as well as the Military.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Similarly, when it comes to internal control which is led by the Ghana Police Service, it will be supported by the Military and also the Ghana Immigration Service," he added.

Mr Affrifah further explained that the support and collaboration which was a part of a national border security strategy under the Security Governance Initiative (SGI) had the border security, cyber fraud and maritime components.

Commander of the Counter-Terrorism Enactment and Concentration Camp, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Raymond Adofiem explained that the training programme had been tailored and simulated to meet the exigencies of the time and the happenings at the various entry points of the country.

He said the officers have undergone simulated exercises on how to access and combat activities of terrorists and other cross border crimes at the Elubo, Paga and Aflao borders.

He indicated that the officers were fit and ready to tackle head-on crimes and its related activities.