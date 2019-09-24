Sudan: Finance Minister Announces Formation of Committee for Restoring Looted Money From Abroad

23 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Dr. Ibrahim Al-Badawi, revealed the efforts are being exerted to lift the economic sanctions on Sudan and the intensive contacts made by the Prime Minister and his person through his participation in the annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank.

He said in a briefing to the economic press and media that according to the US administration that the economic sanctions can not be done easily because the file is in Congress and this matter has important requirements.

He said that the issue of dealing with Sudan arrears to the international institutions, reaching 2.6 billion dollars, is linked to the terrorism file, expressing his view that there will not be a problem is solving the issue of arrears as soon as the name of Sudan is removed from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism.

He pointed to the progress achieved in the human rights dossier, stressing that this progress will contribute effectively to lifting the sanctions imposed on Sudan.

Dr. Al-Badawi has pointed to a trend to form a committee to return the looted money from abroad, indicating that Sudan has received pledges from the United Nations and some organizations to help in this file.

He announced that the next week will witness assignment of a Sudanese expatriates deposit, appreciating the initiative in this regard.

The minister said that implementation of the second phase of the emergency program will begin in next July and will last until the end of next year, stating that the uniting of the exchange rate can not take place in the current time.

Al-Badawi announced the initiation of institutional reform and wage increases as of the second half of 2020 and stressed the use of expertise abroad to benefit from them in training and rehabilitation.

He pointed to the formation of electronic identity by taking advantage of the civil registry in the Ministry of Interior, and explained that it was able to target citizens directly.

Al-Badawi revealed a plan to adopt the progressive taxes system for the able groups and the possibility of abolishing some taxes that prevent the benefit of the added value of some products. The adoption of bot system in a number of projects in the coming period

He pointed to the expansion of the tax umbrella and seeking to double the budgets of health, education and water, and announced the start of work to develop the meat industry in the production areas and adoption of BOT system in a number of projects in the coming period.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
Legal Affairs
East Africa
Corruption
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
Panic Grips Market As Zimbabwe Dollar Plunges
Al-Shabaab Attack Kills 20 Somali Soldiers
'Special Hunters' Join Military Campaign Against Boko Haram

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.