Sudan: Finance Minister Announces Formation of Committee for Restoring Looted Money From Abroad

Khartoum — The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Dr. Ibrahim Al-Badawi, revealed the efforts are being exerted to lift the economic sanctions on Sudan and the intensive contacts made by the Prime Minister and his person through his participation in the annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank.

He said in a briefing to the economic press and media that according to the US administration that the economic sanctions can not be done easily because the file is in Congress and this matter has important requirements.

He said that the issue of dealing with Sudan arrears to the international institutions, reaching 2.6 billion dollars, is linked to the terrorism file, expressing his view that there will not be a problem is solving the issue of arrears as soon as the name of Sudan is removed from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism.

He pointed to the progress achieved in the human rights dossier, stressing that this progress will contribute effectively to lifting the sanctions imposed on Sudan.

Dr. Al-Badawi has pointed to a trend to form a committee to return the looted money from abroad, indicating that Sudan has received pledges from the United Nations and some organizations to help in this file.

He announced that the next week will witness assignment of a Sudanese expatriates deposit, appreciating the initiative in this regard.

The minister said that implementation of the second phase of the emergency program will begin in next July and will last until the end of next year, stating that the uniting of the exchange rate can not take place in the current time.

Al-Badawi announced the initiation of institutional reform and wage increases as of the second half of 2020 and stressed the use of expertise abroad to benefit from them in training and rehabilitation.

He pointed to the formation of electronic identity by taking advantage of the civil registry in the Ministry of Interior, and explained that it was able to target citizens directly.

Al-Badawi revealed a plan to adopt the progressive taxes system for the able groups and the possibility of abolishing some taxes that prevent the benefit of the added value of some products. The adoption of bot system in a number of projects in the coming period

He pointed to the expansion of the tax umbrella and seeking to double the budgets of health, education and water, and announced the start of work to develop the meat industry in the production areas and adoption of BOT system in a number of projects in the coming period.