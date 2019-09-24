Sudan: Dr. Al-Badawi - Government Emergency Program Will Be Funded Through International Grants

23 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, D. Ibrahim Ahmed Al-Badawi, announced that the finance of the first phase of the emergency program will be through a trust fund and managed by the World Bank with grants from several countries.

He explained in a briefing to the economic media and press Monday that the priorities of spending in this fund and the items of spending are determined by the priorities of the budget and to support it and will be discussed during the meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Dr. Al-Badawi said that there are efforts with Arab funds, including the Islamic Development Bank, the Arab Monetary Fund and Arab funds, to ease some arrears and to cross in the nine months.

He announced that there are separate efforts by the United Nations and Arab countries and Arab funds to aleviate or exempt, adding that the Ministry of Finance will work in all axes so that Sudan can surpass the critical stage to a real economy.

