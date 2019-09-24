South Africa: Police Launch Manhunt After PE Girl, 6, Shot in the Head

Police in Port Elizabeth have launched a manhunt for those involved in a shooting on Monday that left a six-year-old girl injured by a stray bullet.

According to police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu on Tuesday, shots were fired around 17:00 in Helenvale, while the girl was on the pavement in front of her home in Kobus Road.

"It is not known at this stage who fired, and a bullet hit the child in her head. The child was taken to hospital for medical attention," Naidu said.

The incident led to acting provincial commissioner Major General Andries Swart immediately implementing the 72-hour activation plan to hunt down the perpetrators.

A case of attempted murder is being investigated.

Swart has assured the community that a team of dedicated officers have been assigned to hunt down the suspects.

"We condemn such callous attack in the strongest possible way. We are calling on the communities to work with us and not to harbour these criminals," said Swart.

Anyone who has information on the shooting can contact Detective Constable Mario Malgas on 082 442 1816 or 041 402 2050, or SAPS Gelvandale on 041 402 2018.

