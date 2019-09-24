Nigeria: Traditional Rulers Pledge Support to FCT Minister On Infrastructure

Traditional rulers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have declared their support for the minister of the territory, Muhammad Musa Bello, in order for him to consolidate on his achievements in the area of infrastructural development.

The Chairman of the council of traditional rulers in the FCT, His Royal Highness (HRH) Alhaji Adamu Baba Alhaji Yunusa, stated this when he led delegation of traditional rulers on a courtesy visit to the minister in his office yesterday.

He commended the minister for his efforts in "rapid development in the FCT," saying the minister had made tremendous success during his first tenure.

The traditional ruler said he decided to lead other traditional rulers to and congratulate the minister for his reappointment and also to rejoice with the minster of state, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, for her appointment.

He stressed the need for both ministers to work harmoniously to ensure they build on the success recorded in the past.

"It is obvious that you equally made a landmark in the area of project execution and delivery which is why we the traditional rulers in the FCT decided to come and show appreciation and to encourage you to do more in this your second tenure," he said.

Responding, the FCT minister, Muhammad Musa Bello, expressed delight for their support during his first tenure, while he appealed to them to also support him and the minister of state.

He said the administration would continue to support the traditional rulers so that they would achieve the mandate given to them by President Muhammad Buhari for the development of the territory.

The minister assured that his administration would work closely with the traditional rulers and other critical stakeholders with view of developing the FCT.