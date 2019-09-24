Nigeria: We're in Full Support of Border Closure - Rice Farmers

24 September 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Peter Moses

Abeokuta — The Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) has described the partial closure of borders as a welcome development, saying "we will be compelled to eat what we produce."

Speaking with Daily Trust in a telephone interview on Sunday, Ogun State Chairman of RIFAN, Osunkoya Olalekan Lawrence said the Federal Government has full backing of the association.

Lawrence hinted that the locally produced rice are now being embraced by Nigerians, following the closure.

RIFAN Chairman who described imported rice as "poisoned and expired," wondered why Nigerians encourage importation which has adversely affected the Nigerian economy.

"It is a good step. We can eat what we grow. There is no point bringing in poisoned and expired rice. We have the resources and we can feed ourselves. We are fully in support of it.

"Before the partial closure of borders many don't patronize us. They labeled it 'local rice', they say it's substandard. I don't really know the benefit they derive from it. But now that border is partially closed, at least people are asking for it," he said.

When asked whether rice farmers can provide enough for Nigerians, he said "Not only Nigeria, we can feed Africa."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
Panic Grips Market As Zimbabwe Dollar Plunges
Al-Shabaab Attack Kills 20 Somali Soldiers
'Special Hunters' Join Military Campaign Against Boko Haram

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.