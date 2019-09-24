Nigeria: $9.6bn Judgment - Malami Meets Nigeria's Legal Team in UK

24 September 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Usman Shehu Usman

The Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, yesterday met with Nigeria's legal team in London over the $9.6bn debt judgment against Nigeria arising from the 20-year Gas Supply Processing Agreement entered into in 2010 with Process and Industrial Developments Ltd.

A statement from his media office said the minister and his team had a meeting with Nigeria's local and international legal team in the High Commission in London where briefings from the teams in Nigeria and UK were received. Malami said the meeting was "for the purpose of developing strategies targeted at setting aside the award granted P&ID.

"We had series of press sensitisation engagements with Reuters and Financial Times among others, where we elaborated on the antecedence relating to the contract and entertained questions from the media," he said.

Other officials that travelled with Malami were the Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu, CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele, Minister of Information Lai Mohammed and Acting EFCC Chairman Ibrahim Magu.

