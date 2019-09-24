East Africa: President Farmajo Blames Violent Conflict for Poverty in the Horn of Africa Region

24 September 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

President Mohamed Abdulahi Farmajo has attributed poverty in the horn of Africa to violent conflict. b

He said that the phenomenon had also contributed to the enormous damage to infrastructure, institutions and production; the destruction of assets; the breakup of communities and social networks; forced displacement and increased unemployment and inflation.

The president during Concordia's annual summit, during which he received Concordia's prestigious leadership award for 2019.

"In addition, resource scarcity, combined with rapid population growth, poverty, and underdevelopment are also key factors of instability in the region", said President Farmajo in a speech.

He added "Peace is essential for sustainable growth and it is also seen as concord, or harmony, tranquility and prosperity"

He said that there was hope and peace is blowing in the horn of Africa after several decades of insecurity. However, maintaining peace requires trust building, compromise, concession, understanding and commitment from all sides involved in the conflict.

He added that there were still many challenges ahead that requires resources and political support to overcome.

He complimented Concordia for bringing together the entire world communities and thank you very much for giving me this leadership award.

Finland Donates $8.9 million for reconstruction and development of Somalia

"Farmaajo came with only a suit and a briefcase to become Prime Minister in 2011'Ex President Sharif Says

No-Fly Zone : Kismayo flights to be banned untill Friday

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
East Africa
Conflict
Somalia
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
Panic Grips Market As Zimbabwe Dollar Plunges
Al-Shabaab Attack Kills 20 Somali Soldiers
'Special Hunters' Join Military Campaign Against Boko Haram

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.