East Africa: President Farmajo Blames Violent Conflict for Poverty in the Horn of Africa Region

President Mohamed Abdulahi Farmajo has attributed poverty in the horn of Africa to violent conflict. b

He said that the phenomenon had also contributed to the enormous damage to infrastructure, institutions and production; the destruction of assets; the breakup of communities and social networks; forced displacement and increased unemployment and inflation.

The president during Concordia's annual summit, during which he received Concordia's prestigious leadership award for 2019.

"In addition, resource scarcity, combined with rapid population growth, poverty, and underdevelopment are also key factors of instability in the region", said President Farmajo in a speech.

He added "Peace is essential for sustainable growth and it is also seen as concord, or harmony, tranquility and prosperity"

He said that there was hope and peace is blowing in the horn of Africa after several decades of insecurity. However, maintaining peace requires trust building, compromise, concession, understanding and commitment from all sides involved in the conflict.

He added that there were still many challenges ahead that requires resources and political support to overcome.

He complimented Concordia for bringing together the entire world communities and thank you very much for giving me this leadership award.

