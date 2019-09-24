South Africa: Ngqamakhwe Man Sentenced 12 Years for Rape

press release

Tsomo Regional Magistrate's Court sentenced 22-year-old man Sanele Mpumlwana to undergo twelve (12) years imprisonment for rape. The accused was sentenced on Thursday, 19 September 2019 at Tsomo Regional Magistrate Court.

It is alleged that an 18-year-old woman was from Njekeni Locality to Sqithini Locality at Xilinxa Village, Ngqamakhwe on 26 March 2018 at about 15h45. While she was crossing the river, she came across the accused who was armed with a knife. The accused person threatened the victim with his knife and raped her.

The victim identified the accused as they are from the same village. A case of rape was registered at Ngqamakhwe Police Station.

The case was handed over to Butterworth Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS). The accused was traced and arrested.