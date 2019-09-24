South Africa: Double Life Sentences and Ten Years for Murder Suspects - Paballelo

23 September 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The station commander, Lieutenant Colonel Klaasten has welcomed the life sentences meted out to four ruthless and cold blooded killers in the Upington High court recently.

In 2015 a young lady on her way home, was brutally murdered behind the stadium in an open field, in Paballelo. At first no suspects were linked to the murder. However, through meticulous investigative ground work of detectives W/O Pieter Venter and sergeant Keyser who worked on the case together, a breakthrough was made in 2019.

Three suspects Clifford Madyavanhy (27), Bruce Geswind (44) and Zanoxolo "Stonga" Mrhshula (29) were later arrested and positively linked to the crime. They remained in custody until the finalisation of the case.

Recently all three accused were found guilty and subsequently each sentenced to life imprisonment for rape, 10 years each for robbery and life imprisonment for murder. The robbery and murder sentences will run concurrent with the life sentences of the rape.

Lt Col Klaasten applauded the investigating team and the prosecuting authority on handing down the maximum punishment for these criminals. 'People who have no respect for human life, let alone innocent ones must be removed from society and placed behind bars where they belong. I am glad that the courts don't have any mercy on criminals such as these,' added Lt Col Klaasten.

