South Africa: Police Seek Community's Assistance in the Murder of an 11-Year-Old Boy

23 September 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The attack on helpless and innocent children is serious and the South African Police Service is calling on the communities to assist with information regarding the murder and apprehension of the suspect/s.

It is alleged that on Monday 23/09 at approximately 07:30, SAPS Algoa Park police responded to a complaint of a body found at a dumping site in Kerk Street, Missionvale. The body of Eugene Commons (11-years-old) from Kahn Grounds was pointed out by the community.

According to the community, the boy was last seen at about 17:00 walking with his friends in the street. His parents alleged that he often stayed over with friends and did not worry when he did not go home.

Visible injuries were noticed around his neck as well as burn marks on his face and stomach. A post mortem will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

A case of murder is under investigation and motive is yet to be established.

Anyone who can assist police in their investigation, is asked to contact Capt Henk Rall on 082 302 6419 or 041 409 1007/1014 at SAPS Algoa Park.

