Tanzania: Be Climate Change Agents, Youth Urged

23 September 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Fatma Abdu

YOUNG people have been advised to be in the forefront of learning and educating community members on how to deal with climate change, which has a significant impact on humans and the environment.

The advise was given by the Dar es Salaam Youth Development Officer, Mr Masalida Njashi, during the climax of 'Linda Uhai' campaign aimed at encouraging young people to tackle climate change challenges.

The event that was organized by partners of 'Linda Uhai' project who are YUNA Tanzania, the Green Icon and the Open Society Initiative for Eastern Africa as part of World Climate Change Day that is commemorated on the 20th of September each year.

He said that the main aim was to create awareness amongst the youth around the world on how to deal with the phenomenon.

"We need to understand climate change and its effects to humans and our environment. Young people have a big role to play in collaborating with other stakeholders in tackling issues related to the phenomenon," he explained.

He noted that the youth here are saying they want the government to deal with this issue more urgently and take more action, Tajiel Urioh from The Green Icon said.

According to Urioh, global warming is caused by heat-trapping greenhouse gases from burning fossil fuels, which has already led to droughts and heat waves, melting glaciers, rising sea levels and floods.

Mr Urioh said, land is already under growing human pressure and climate change is adding to these pressures.

At the same time, keeping global warming to well below 2 ºC can be achieved only by reducing greenhouse gas emissions from all sectors including land and food, he said

