Tanzania: Samia Commends Jamafest, Says It's Vital in Culture Promotion

VICE-PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan yesterday pushed for promotion of arts and culture in the East African Community (EAC) to cement social, political and economic integration.

She made the remarks during the official launch of the 2019 EAC Arts and Culture Festival (JAMAFEST) at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Tanzania is for the first time hosting the glamorous event, which is staged after every two years on rotational basis in all the six EAC member states.

However, in her launching remarks, Ms Samia said it is not a hidden fact that the only way to ensure proper cooperation of the whole EAC bloc is by ensuring that available arts and culture values are highly enhanced.

"It is always a good gesture to see that whenever an event of this nature is organised, all concerned countries embrace it, something which shows how relevant it is towards facilitating our long term cooperation," she said.

Moreover, the Vice-President urged people to always cherish and respect their culture norms, saying denying own culture and embracing other ways of surviving is the same as living during the slavery period.

She commended all EAC countries for acknowledging Kiswahili language as a medium of communication, insisting that it highly enables the issue of integration to be easily achieved.

"I am delighted to see that among the performances displayed today (yesterday), young people have been included... this reveals that it will be easy for them to continue embracing arts and culture values left behind by their ancestors.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Let me take this chance to specifically laud the President of Rwanda Paul Kagame who recently declared Kiswahili as the official language. This is what is keeping us as one family," she said.

She also thanked the National Organising Committee (NOC) for doing a good job of staging the colourful event despite being the first time to do so.

"Use well this chance by learning from each other how best you can upgrade your various arts and culture norms but most importantly, let peace prevail among yourselves," she narrated.

Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Harrison Mwakyembe said JAMAFEST will help a lot to put EAC countries on the world map, thanks to ongoing exhibitions, which he described as rich and unique.

"All these things are being simplified because of the use of Kiswahili language and we have to do whatever it takes to make sure that we popularise our language to reach very far," he said.

The series of dances which light up the event's inauguration ceremony were climaxed by the renowned Bongo Flava artiste Nassib Juma 'Diamond Plutnumz' who stormed the venue with his acrobatic dancers to fire up the entire arena dishing out his popular songs like Kanyaga among others.