Tanzania: Judge Mwaimu Chairs Human Rights Commission

23 September 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

PRESIDENT John Magufuli has appointed Judge (Rtd) Mathew Pauwa Mhina Mwaimu to chair the Commission for Human Rights and Good Governance.

A statement released yesterday by the Chief Secretary Ambassador John Kijazi said President Magufuli has also appointed Vice Chairman of the Commission for Human Rights and Good Governance, Mohamed Khamis Hamad who is the State Attorney from the Criminal Investigation Department office in Zanzibar.

Furthermore, President Magufuli has appointed commissioners to the commission- Zanzibar State University Lecturer Dr Fatma Rashid Khalfan, Saint Augustine University of Tanzania Law Lecturer Thomas Masanja, Senior Officer from the Second Vice-President Office, Zanzibar Amina Talib Ali, Open University of Tanzania Lecturer Khatib Mwinyi Chande and Senior Officer from the Ministry of Finance and Planning Nyanda Josiah.

The appointments are effective from September 19, 2019.

