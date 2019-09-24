Tanzania: Subcontractor Linked to Corruption Allegations

CRJE East Africa Limited has attributed the corruption allegations surfaced recently that they are linked to its subcontractor, SEGA Y Engineering and Construction Company Limited.

The Chinese contractor, CRJE East Africa Limited said in a statement yesterday that the subcontractor's employee was involved in an attempt to bribe journalists who were following a story on casual workers' rights.

"CRJE don't condone any acts of corruption and condemn this attempt by our subcontractor to engage in such illegal actions.

As a company that abides by local and international laws, we are disturbed by these serious allegations," the Chinese conglomerate said.

It further said the casual workers payments have already been adjusted to 12,500/- with immediate effect while arrears for the casuals who are eligible will be paid after computation of individuals work period which is underway.

"On September 17, CRJE and SEGA Y representatives met with labour officials in Dar es Salaam to discuss the plight of the casual workers and an agreement was reached to address the demands by October 16 this year," the company added.

The company which is currently undertaking a number of feeder roads construction projects in Temeke Municipality said the casual workers who were once employed by CRJE were transferred to the local contractor, SEGA Y as required by regulations.

"The affected casual workers who have genuine demands are not working for CRJE any longer but the local contractor.