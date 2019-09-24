Tanzania: PM Orders Tight Security As Foreign Firms Eye Geita Gold Market

WHILE foreign companies have shown interest to trade at the newly opened Geita Gold International Market, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has called for tightened security at the bullion specialised shops and markets.

Officiating at the second exhibition of MineExpo at Kalangalala grounds here yesterday, the premier insisted that traders and their properties should be protected at any cost.

Various mining stakeholders are showcasing their latest technologies and In 2017/18 the mining sector contributed 4.4% in the economy 2018/19 it contributed 5.1% machineries at the exhibition.

Mr Majaliwa made the remarks immediately after Minerals Minister Doto Biteko disclosed that some foreign companies have started showing interest to sell their bullions in Tanzania, thanks to improved business environment, including the specialised gold markets.

At the event heralded by the slogan "the role of mining sector in industrial economy growth," Mr Biteko said companies from Mozambique, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Zambia, "want to trade at Tanzania's international gold market."

Meanwhile, Mr Majaliwa warned unfaithful businesspeople who are smuggling minerals, saying the government is "very sensitive" on the issue.

He said the government scraped Value Added Tax (VAT) of 18 per cent as well as five per cent withholding tax on small scale miners who will sell minerals in the newly established mineral facilities to boost production and increase revenues.

So far, according to the premier, 30 applications were screened, with two of them qualifying and awarded licences to refine gold in Dodoma and Geita regions while four others were given smelting licences.

Mr Majaliwa reminded companies to comply with the country's laws and regulations, directing regional commissioners to ensure that the local content policy is observed to give locals more opportunities in the sector while boosting the economy of the country.

He was impressed by the positive growth of the sector and expressed optimism that the government will attain its goal by 2025 as the mining will be able to contribute 10 per cent in the economy.

"In 2017/18 the mining sector contributed 4.4 per cent in the economy while the following financial year, 2018/19 it contributed 5.1 per cent," he said.

Before the fifth government came into power, the sector was contributing only three per cent in the economy.

Geita Regional Commissioner Engineer Robert Gabriel said after the achievements recorded on the specialised gold markets, the focus is to ensure Tanzanians benefit directly or indirectly from the booming mining sector through employment and service provision.

According to RC Gabriel, after the opening of the sole gold specialised market in East Africa on March, 2019, production has increased from below 200 to 504 kilogrammes in August, thanks to scrapped taxes and opening of yellowish precious metal in Geita town and other districts.

The event was well attended by various mining stakeholders and leaders from neighbouring regions of Lake Zone and West under their chairman and Tabora RC Aggrey Mwanri who promised to emulate the Geita region's achievements.