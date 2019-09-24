Tanzania: Digital Inclusion Crucial for SDGs

DIGITAL inclusion is poised to empower Africa especially on the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals on health, education and gender equality.

The ICT experts suggested that the government, business leader and civil societies need to put heads together towards digital inclusion.

Speaking on the sidelines of SADC ICT ministerial meeting in Dar es Salam, David Chen, Vice president of Huawei Southern African Region said a strong relationship exists between ICT maturity and the level of progress on the SDGs, especially in Quality Education, Good Health & Well-Being, Gender equality and Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

"Digital inclusion requires triangular cooperation between the public and private sector as well as civil society," Mr Chen said.

Thus, the government needs to leverage policy levers to guide more highquality resources to ICT infrastructure and digital skills, Mr Chen said.

"The government should use policies to reduce ICT deployment cost which will finally lead to rise in digital service affordability," the Vice President of Huawei said.

According to the World Bank statistics 53 per cent of the world's population do not use the Internet.

More so, four-fifths of the unconnected population are located in Asia-Pacific and in Africa.

Africa exhibits the greatest connectivity shortfall when examining the proportion of population that is unconnected, according to the Bretton Wood institution.

On average, 76 per cent of the African population do not have access to the Internet, with many of those unconnected living in rural areas.

Huawei announced its digital inclusion initiative TECH4ALL last week at HUAWEI CONNECT 2019 in Shanghai, with the target of helping another 500 million people benefit from digital technology in the next five years.

Huawei called on more individuals and organizations to join them in addressing global issues related to healthcare, education, development and the environment.

As the latest effort driving this digital inclusion initiative TECH4ALL, Huawei recently unveiled the DigiTruck project in Africa, in partnership with Belgium nonprofit organization Close the Gap, to provide digital skills training to rural and remote communities in Kenya.

"We do not view connectivity as a privilege, but as a necessity. We believe that the impact of ICT should be measured by how many people can benefit from it." David Chen said.

Huawei is a leading global information and communications technology (ICT) solution.