Tanzania: JPM Offers Acquittal Option

SEVERAL detainees over economic sabotage and money laundering charges may regain their freedom should they confess and refund the amount they looted.

Under the arrangement, Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) has six days- from today to Saturday-to meet all suspects, especially business moguls and government officials, currently confined in remand prisons in the country and discuss with them the best ways to handle their cases.

President John Magufuli, speaking after swearing in the newly appointed regional commissioner (RC), regional administrative secretaries and ambassadors at the State House in Dar es Salaam, yesterday said: "I really feel sorry for them."

Dr Magufuli gave DPP Biswalo Mganga one week to carry out the programme,which will entail meeting the suspects and for those willing to admit, will be allowed to pay back the money and set free to continue with their normal lives.

But, President Magufuli quickly reminded that his words were mere proposals and should not be perceived as interference with the judicial proceedings.

"Relevant authorities should consider this as a suggestion and see if our laws can accommodate it, I have just given a piece of advice... sincerely, I get deeply concerned when I see these suspects being dragged to court, some of them have even fallen ill and whoever sees them can really feel sorry for them," he remarked, adding: "If there are those who are ready to apologise and return the public money, we are ready to forgive them subject to their promise not to get involved in the dirty deals again."

Since Dr Magufuli came to power in November 2015, a number of government officials and prominent businesspeople have been arrested and charged with economic sabotage and money laundering charges, which are not bailable.

Prominent people behind bars facing economic sabotage and money laundering crimes include Harbinder Sethi and James Rugemalira- the key suspects in the infamous Tegeta escrow scandal.

Former Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) Commissioner General Harry Kitilya is also on the list of prominent officials facing economic sabotage charges.

He was implicated in a 12bn/- bribery involving payment of a loan to government through Stanbic Bank Tanzania during the 2011/12 financial year.

Others are former president and secretary general of the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) Jamal Malinzi and Mwesiga Selestine who are facing several counts including forgery, uttering forged documents and money laundering involving 375,418 US dollars.

At the event, President Magufuli explained how tough it was to appoint and fire some inept officials, hinting that he had never been happy with appointment revocation.

"Sincerely speaking, this is one of the hardest moments, firing is not an easy task but we just have to do that to make things move fast... there are leaders who are really disappointing and replacing them becomes inevitable... the Chief Secretary knows how we spend sleepless nights," he noted.

He called on leaders to perform and go with the needed speed, declaring that though it was tough but he will not hesitate replacing underperforming officials.

Dr Magufuli expressed his dissatisfaction on Morogoro regional leadership, saying the region and all it councils are deeply drenched into rots, including embezzlement and poor projects implementation.

He directed the newly appointed Regional Commissioner, Mr Loata Sanare to work on all issues facing the region, especially misuse of public funds and land conflict pitting famers against livestock keepers.

Dr Magufuli equally instructed Dar es Salaam regional leadership under Paul Makonda to work on various shortcomings, which blackpaint the country's commercial city, citing the famous Coco Beach and Vingunguti abattoir projects.

Earlier, Vice-President Samia Suluhu Hassan instructed the new Morogoro RC to work on all challenges haunting the eastern region, particularly land conflicts.

Dr Magufuli made the rearrangement of his squad last Friday, replacing Morogoro RC Stephen Kebwe with Sanare and Mussa Maselle taking over as Malinyi District Commissioner.

Prior to their appointments, Mr Sanare served as CCM Regional Chairman in Arusha while Mr Maselle was personal assistant to Geita RC.

The president also appointed one permanent secretary and three deputies, three administrative secretaries (RAS) and transferred two deputy permanent secretaries and two district commissioners.

President Magufuli also appointed 12 ambassadors, including former Director of Tanzania Intelligence and Security Services Dr Modestus Kipilimba, University of Dar es Salam Senior Lecturer Dr Benson Bana and St John's University Vice-Chancellor Prof Emmanuel Mbennah.

Other new envoys with their previous posts in bracket are Mohamed Mtonga (retired Internal Auditor General), Jilly Elibariki Maleko (Mtwara Regional Administrative Secretary), Anslem Bahati (Retired Major General), Maimuna Tarishi (former Permanent Secretary), Gaudence Milanzi (retired Major General and Permanent Secretary), Ali Jabir Mwadini (Consul General of Tanzania to Dubai) and Jestas Nyamanga (Europe and America).