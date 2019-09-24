Liberia: HOCIA Provides School Materials for 700 Kids

-Eases parents' financial burdens

Hope China International Academy (HOCIA) over the weekend provided a full package of educational materials to 700 students on a no-cost basis to ease financial burdens on the parents. Packages presented to the students included copybooks, workbooks, book bags, physical education (PE) and regular uniforms and other instructional materials.

HOCIA, a local nursery and primary school located in Du-port Road community offers quality education for the less fortunate children. Founder and proprietor, Ramsey T. Gorwor, who presented the gifts to the partners, said the cost of the materials provided to the kid is between US$50,000 and US$60,000.

Gorwor said after being schooled in China, he saw it necessary to take the beautiful educational system of that country back home to educate children across the 15 counties.

"The school is named Hope China International Academy," Gorwor said because the People's Republic of China (PRC) inspired me to some large extent and it is important that I be able to share some of those experiences with my country.

He said to positively impact the lives of many Liberians; he saw the need to lessen the parents' financial burdens for those extra educational materials and make the institution an affordable cost. According to him, the provision of such free packages was done during the last academic year, which indicates that the process will continue as long as the school is in existence.

"These are prescribed school materials parents have to spend thousands of dollars to acquire, but we have come to give them to you 'free-of-charge'. Not just for this year, because we did it last year and this only shows that we are committed to doing it every year," he said.

Gorwor, a former journalist, said that the vision to educate Liberian kids is a cause he would forever stand to defend, "because of the many turbulent times I endured in my desire to acquire education due to my poor parental background."

He said being a product of a 'bad education system', it has always been his dream to give back to parents who cannot afford their children's tuition like his poor mother.

Mr. Gorwor expressed frustration in the failure on the part of the government of Liberia to support the dreams of young Liberians who are inspired to make a positive impact on the lives of the needy.