West Africa: 'Liberia Is Proud for Hosting You'

Pres. Weah tells visiting ECOWAS Parliamentarians

President George Weah has expressed gratitude to the Parliament of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) for choosing Liberia for their Extraordinary Summit, an Executive Mansion release issued on Friday, September 20, 2019 said.

The 4th Legislature of the ECOWAS Parliament convened in Paynesville, outside Monrovia on September 16 and discussed critical issues, including xenophobia, violence and insecurity affecting the sub-region.

"As the oldest Independent African State," according to the release, "Liberia counts it a pride to have hosted the regional body in Monrovia," the President said that he was personally glad that the visiting parliamentarians received "excellent" treatment during their deliberations on issues affecting the West African sub-regional.

President Weah spoke on Friday, September 20, 2019 at his Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office when members of the ECOWAS Parliament paid an appreciation call on him.

As a former member of the Parliament, Weah said the deliberations would be recorded in history, noting, "I am excited that everything went well."

President Weah expressed the hope that Liberia would be provided this opportunity again in the near future to host another conference of the ECOWAS parliament.

Earlier on the behalf of the Parliamentarian delegation, Liberia's delegation head to the ECOWAS parliament, Representative Edwin Snowe, thanked President Weah for the support he and his government provided to make the forum successful.

"Today, we are here to say a thank you to you," the entire government and the Liberian people for the warmth hospitality accorded us during our sitting here," Rep. Snowe said.

He said the Parliament was extremely pleased with the organized manner in which everything went.

"We are here to express our appreciation for all you have done - the participation of the full government was excellent." said Rep. Snowe.