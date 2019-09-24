Liberia: Lonestar Cell MTN Begins Mobile Money Tuition Payback

24 September 2019
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By David A. Yates And Robin Dopoe

Lonestar Cell MTN has begun repaying customers who used the company's mobile money platform to pay schools fees. On Friday, September 20, 2019, the first draw saw 100 persons receiving 100% scholarships.

The winners were full of excitement upon being told on a live program by MTN staff, Mr. Kolubah Flomo, that they had won the 100% scholarship from MTN.

Lone Star Cell MTN's Back to School Raffle Draw campaign is intended to provide about L$1 million to facilitate full scholarships for 500 lucky winners from public schools through the platform.

Prince Chesson, head of Lonestar Cell MTN Mobile Money, said the company's humanitarian gesture is intended to put money in the pockets of students and parents for textbooks, transportation, and to reduce financial burdens.

The MTN Mobile Money Raffle Draw coincided with the company's celebration of back to school, as MTN staff wore uniforms of the different high schools from which they graduated.

"As you can see, we are empathizing with our customers, with our esteemed subscribers and we're putting ourselves in your shoes," Chesson continues.

He added that through this initiative, the company wants to encourage students who are thirsty for knowledge to embrace the values of perseverance and diligence.

"We are grateful to all our valuable customers who are using the MoMo platform to pay their own or their children's school fees. Without them, this current giveaway would not have happened," Chesson added.

Chesson said that by building partnerships like this and taking a multi-stakeholder approach, the company hopes to continue investing in human capital in like manner to build a better Liberia, which is one of the company's crucial priorities.

"At the end of every week, until the project, one month is completed, we will continuously host the raffle draw until we can reach our target of 500. Besides, every week before the end of the promotion, we will always be giving away some surprise package for customers," Chesson added.

He expressed the company's excitement to impact the lives of people, saying the draw on Friday was just the beginning.

MTN Senior Manager for Business Intelligence, Mr. Ibraham Daramie, says it's a pleasure for Lonestar Cell MTN to impact the lives of other people.

"... We'll make sure these people get the money today. We will make sure they receive the money today. We will make sure they'll be on the 100% scholarship from Lonestar Cell MTN," says Mr. Daramie.

Mr. Calvin W. Campbell, Director for Monitoring and Evaluation at the National Lottery Authority (NLA) witnessed the first draw, saying Lonestar Cell MTN has come a long way and has been so transparent in these kinds of initiatives.

